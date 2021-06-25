Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,237 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.67. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

