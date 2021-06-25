ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Quidel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quidel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.82. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $306.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

