ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Insulet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 121.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

Insulet stock opened at $277.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,131.08 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

