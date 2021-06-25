ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 810,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,995,000 after acquiring an additional 376,158 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $5,632,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after buying an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $45.66.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.