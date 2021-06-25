ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Owens & Minor worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $2,447,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMI stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

