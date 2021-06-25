ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $89.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.