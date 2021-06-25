Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 86,766 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.54% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $254,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. 5,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,125. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

