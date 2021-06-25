Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $307.10 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 821,065 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $307,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,070,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59,149 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 256,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 326,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,281,000 after buying an additional 110,981 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 840,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $114,208,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $105,640,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $439,167,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,083,405 shares of company stock worth $2,670,206,136. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.24. The company had a trading volume of 261,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,806. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $118.02 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.94. The company has a market cap of $387.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.