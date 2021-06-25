Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,008 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 5.25% of Nuance Communications worth $655,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

