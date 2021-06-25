Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 323,830 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,621,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323,830 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $423,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trex by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Trex by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TREX traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $101.77. 1,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,868. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

