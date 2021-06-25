CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Position Cut by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $805,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CMS Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,961,000 after purchasing an additional 111,508 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.