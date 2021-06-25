CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.850-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.830-2.870 EPS.

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.