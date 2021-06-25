CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 210,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,157,590 shares.The stock last traded at $58.80 and had previously closed at $58.61.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

