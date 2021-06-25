CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,549. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

