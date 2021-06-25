Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-0.800 EPS.

Shares of CGNT stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.51. 36,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,704. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

