CoinFi Market Capitalization Achieves $446,118.32 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. CoinFi has a market cap of $446,118.32 and approximately $104,961.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00020394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.00581414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038296 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

