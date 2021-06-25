Comparing LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get LivePerson alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LivePerson and nCino, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 1 12 0 2.92 nCino 0 4 8 0 2.67

LivePerson presently has a consensus target price of $72.46, suggesting a potential upside of 12.55%. nCino has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.57%. Given nCino’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than LivePerson.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LivePerson and nCino’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $366.62 million 12.11 -$107.59 million ($1.15) -55.98 nCino $138.18 million 42.99 -$40.54 million ($0.33) -188.61

nCino has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivePerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -23.15% -36.51% -9.09% nCino -23.72% -9.82% -7.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of LivePerson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of nCino shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

nCino beats LivePerson on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers The Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has strategic partnerships with TTEC that focuses on customer experience; and DMI to redefine customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence driven automation. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.