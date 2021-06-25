Comparing Schrödinger (SDGR) & The Competition

Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Schrödinger to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Schrödinger and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schrödinger -9.35% -1.95% -1.69% Schrödinger Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Schrödinger and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schrödinger 0 1 4 0 2.80 Schrödinger Competitors 4634 17690 38919 768 2.58

Schrödinger presently has a consensus target price of $84.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.32%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.51%. Given Schrödinger’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schrödinger has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schrödinger and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Schrödinger $108.10 million -$24.46 million -191.37 Schrödinger Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.49

Schrödinger’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Schrödinger. Schrödinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Schrödinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Schrödinger has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrödinger’s peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Schrödinger peers beat Schrödinger on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Thermo Fisher Scientific to extend the use of cryo-EM in connection within silico compound screening to accelerate drug discovery; Bristol Myers Squibb Company to discover, develop, and commercialize therapeutics in multiple disease areas; and NVIDIA designed to harness DGX SuperPODs. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

