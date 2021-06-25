Conceal Reaches Market Cap of $3.96 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $31,848.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,174,271 coins and its circulating supply is 11,548,346 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

