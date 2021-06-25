Contrasting Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) & LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brightcove and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 4 0 3.00 LiveRamp 0 1 7 0 2.88

Brightcove currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.91%. LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $83.38, suggesting a potential upside of 74.61%. Given LiveRamp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Brightcove.

Volatility & Risk

Brightcove has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove 3.49% 14.17% 5.98% LiveRamp -20.38% -7.92% -6.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brightcove and LiveRamp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $197.35 million 2.92 -$5.81 million $0.16 89.19 LiveRamp $443.03 million 7.37 -$90.27 million ($1.36) -35.11

Brightcove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and Virtual Events Experience, a platform to create customized, live, and virtual experiences. Further, it offers professional, support, and training services. The company serves media, sports, and entertainment companies, broadcasters, publishers, fashion and hospitality brands and corporations, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral and channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

