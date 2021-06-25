Contrasting Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -38.31% -6.36% -3.20% Paramount Group -4.45% -0.55% -0.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Paramount Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $144.92 million 4.56 -$76.02 million ($0.40) -33.95 Paramount Group $714.24 million 3.17 -$24.70 million $0.96 10.77

Paramount Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chatham Lodging Trust and Paramount Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Paramount Group 3 2 1 0 1.67

Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.51%. Paramount Group has a consensus target price of $10.21, suggesting a potential downside of 1.27%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Chatham Lodging Trust.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

