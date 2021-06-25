Contrasting ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ServisFirst Bancshares and Village Bank and Trust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.03%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 43.87% 19.16% 1.59% Village Bank and Trust Financial 27.82% 22.76% 1.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 8.91 $169.57 million $3.13 22.04 Village Bank and Trust Financial $38.07 million 2.00 $8.55 million N/A N/A

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Risk and Volatility

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. The company also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, it holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 21 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Houston, Mobile, and Baldwin Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County, South Carolina; and Davidson County, Tennessee, as well as loan production offices in Columbus, Georgia, Sarasota, Florida, and Summerville, South Carolina. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial business loans for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and acquisition loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, the company offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. It provides its products and services through nine full-service branch banking offices and a mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

