Cormark Comments on Hardwoods Distribution Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HDI. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.08.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$36.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.79. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$15.12 and a 1 year high of C$38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$779.78 million and a P/E ratio of 17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$368.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$353.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

