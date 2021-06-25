Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.03 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.200–0.140 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.63.

Coupa Software stock opened at $254.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.60. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,563 shares of company stock worth $28,491,717 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

