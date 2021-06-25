Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $837.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.91.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,562 shares of company stock worth $71,852. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $14,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in A10 Networks by 357.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after buying an additional 1,113,505 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,592,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,461,000 after buying an additional 996,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,300,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,108,000 after buying an additional 679,447 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 765,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 501,160 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

