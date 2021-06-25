Craig Hallum Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $70.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price reduced by analysts at Craig Hallum from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11. Cohu has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cohu by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cohu by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.