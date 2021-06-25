Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 28,237 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Raytheon Technologies worth $60,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.78. 59,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,526. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

