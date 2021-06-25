Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 80,520 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 179.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,520 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.29% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $131.99. 2,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,480. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.58. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 92.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

