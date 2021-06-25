Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $84.42 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.9% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock worth $84,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $7.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $874.70. 4,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $852.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $528.63 and a 12-month high of $890.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

