Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 511,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $77,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,616,104. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.02. The firm has a market cap of $466.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

