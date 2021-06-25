Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,790 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $20,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCY traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. 1,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

