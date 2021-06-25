Credit Suisse Group Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.73.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

