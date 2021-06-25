Credit Suisse Group Lowers CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSLLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie downgraded shares of CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.00.

OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.65. CSL has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

