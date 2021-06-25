Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

Score Media and Gaming stock opened at C$25.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.10. Score Media and Gaming has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.