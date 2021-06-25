Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 177.64 ($2.32).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 125.30 ($1.64) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market cap of £35.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer bought 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

