Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PUMSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PUMSY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.11. Puma has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

