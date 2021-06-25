Credits Tops One Day Trading Volume of $526,969.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded 49.7% lower against the dollar. Credits has a market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $526,969.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars.

