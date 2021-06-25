Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,267,000 after buying an additional 866,671 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after buying an additional 610,519 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,834,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,237,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 613,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

