Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRST. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 338.25 ($4.42).

CRST stock opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,300.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

