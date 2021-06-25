Critical Analysis: Karooooo (KARO) vs. The Competition

Karooooo (NASDAQ: KARO) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Karooooo to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Karooooo alerts:

This table compares Karooooo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo N/A N/A N/A Karooooo Competitors -39.94% -60.41% -3.51%

59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Karooooo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 7 0 3.00 Karooooo Competitors 2163 11367 21252 607 2.57

Karooooo currently has a consensus price target of $47.08, suggesting a potential upside of 30.79%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Karooooo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Karooooo is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karooooo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $139.59 million N/A 34.95 Karooooo Competitors $1.90 billion $320.22 million 55.81

Karooooo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Karooooo. Karooooo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Karooooo beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.