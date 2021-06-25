Critical Review: Shattuck Labs (STTK) vs. The Competition

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ: STTK) is one of 838 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Shattuck Labs to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shattuck Labs and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shattuck Labs 0 0 6 0 3.00 Shattuck Labs Competitors 4634 17690 38919 768 2.58

Shattuck Labs presently has a consensus price target of $45.60, indicating a potential upside of 62.80%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 49.22%. Given Shattuck Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Shattuck Labs is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Shattuck Labs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shattuck Labs N/A N/A N/A Shattuck Labs Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Shattuck Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shattuck Labs and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shattuck Labs $9.93 million -$36.60 million -11.87 Shattuck Labs Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.49

Shattuck Labs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shattuck Labs. Shattuck Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Shattuck Labs beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

