Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.67

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.67 and last traded at $115.58, with a volume of 8650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.12.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

