Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 957.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Cronos Group worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRON stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

