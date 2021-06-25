Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $196.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,065. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.64.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

