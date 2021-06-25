Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post $51.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.26 million and the highest is $52.63 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 445.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $210.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.52 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $257.82 million, with estimates ranging from $242.61 million to $281.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYRX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Cryoport stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. Cryoport has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $844,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 737,851 shares of company stock worth $44,252,546. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.