CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 193,137 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 5.03% of CSW Industrials worth $106,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $253,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,155,614.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $763,100. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of CSWI opened at $117.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

