CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Separately, Desjardins increased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRRF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $13.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.