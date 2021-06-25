Curate (XCUR) Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Curate has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. Curate has a market cap of $6.84 million and $1.11 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00003011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00054303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00603214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00038750 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,001,132 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.