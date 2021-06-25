CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,407 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.47.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,903. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,713 shares of company stock valued at $32,831,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

