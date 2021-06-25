CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,713 shares of company stock valued at $32,831,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

